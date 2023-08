A thundery deluge impacted Japan’s main island on Tuesday, August 1, NHK reported, as the south of the country was braced for the approach of a powerful typhoon.

This footage shows heavy rain and strong wind in Yokohama.

In the southern Okinawa Prefecture, meanwhile, some 760,000 people were advised to evacuate ahead of the powerful Typhoon Khanun. That storm was expected to bring damaging winds and torrential rain later in the week.

Credit: @Tomo_YNU via Storyful