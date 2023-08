ENGLAND (WNCT) — A wind turbine off the eastern coast of England caught fire on Tuesday, August 15, according to reports.

The wind turbine was located in the Scroby Sands Offshore Windfarm in Great Yarmouth, according to local news reports.

The Humber Coastguard said they responded to the incident and evacuated all personnel from the farm.

This drone footage by Oliv3r Drone Photography shows a black plume of smoke coming from the turbine.

Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography via Storyful