COLORADO (WNCT) — Rain and light snow came down on the Colorado mountains on Monday, November 20, threatening to impact travel with low visibility and slick roads, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

The weather service said up to 3 inches of snow could accumulate in the mountains, while the “rest of the plains” could expect scattered rain showers.

Video shows snow falling in Evergreen, at an altitude of 6,500 feet, the source said.

The NWS warned strong winds would persist in the Colorado plains throughout Monday, potentially blowing dust and lowering visibility.

Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful