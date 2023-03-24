CAPE CANAVERAL, F.L. (WNCT) — The world’s first 3D-printed rocket successfully launched on Wednesday, March 22, but technical issues arose quickly after, preventing it from reaching orbit.

The rocket, made by Relativity Space, was named Terran 1 and was made of 85 percent 3D-printed materials, according to the company. “Anomalies” occurred in the second stage of the flight, according to the company’s launch livestream. More information about the failure would be made public in coming days, Relativity Space said.

“We gathered enough date to show that flying 3D-printed rockets is possible,” said Arwa Tizani Kelly, Relativity Space’s technical program manager and livestream commentator.

Credit: Relativity Space via Storyful