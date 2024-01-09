LITTLE DUCK KEY, Fla. (Storyful) — Around 40 wounded military veterans biked across the Seven Mile Bridge and along parts of the Overseas Highway through the Florida Keys on Friday, January 5, as part of the Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride cycling initiative.

Participants kicked off their two-day journey through the Keys from the fire station in Marathon before ending the near-seven-mile trip at Veterans Memorial Beach on Little Duck Key, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau, which shot this footage of the event.

The Soldier Ride was scheduled to continue on Saturday in Key West, where cyclists would make stops at historic military sites.

According to local media, it was the 20th event to be held by the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the Florida Keys.

