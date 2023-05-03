Wrexham AFC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined the soccer team’s victory parade on Tuesday, May 2, after the club won the National League title and was promoted back to the English Football League.

Fans filled the streets of the small Welsh town and sang to celebrate the victory, which paved the way for the team’s return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

This drone footage by Twitter user @se184bw shows an aerial view of the celebration.

Credit: @se184bw via Storyful