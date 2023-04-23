WREXHAM, U.K. (WNCT) — Wrexham AFC, the soccer club purchased by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021, beat Boreham Wood on Saturday, April 22, to advance to a professional league for the first time in 15 years.

Wrexham, made world famous by the ‘We Are Wrexham’ documentary, beat Boreham Wood 3-1 at the Racecourse Ground stadium and will be promoted from the National League to the English Football League.

Footage by @nmackenz1e shows Wrexham fans spilling out onto the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate.

Credit: @nmackenz1e via Storyful