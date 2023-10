Hundreds of cyclists dressed as zombies rode through Key West on Sunday, October 22, as part of a pre-Halloween festival.

The Zombie Bike Ride is part of the city’s Fantasy Fest, a 10-day festival which features parades and costuming, according to the event’s website.

This footage by the Florida Keys News Bureau the cyclists along South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West on Sunday.

Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful