Chester Zoo has welcomed a critically endangered baby Coquerel’s sifaka lemur, the zoo announced on December 28.

Footage released by the zoo shows the unnamed new addition with its parents, 11-year-old Beatrice and 10-year-old Elliot.

The youngster marked three months in December, the zoo said.

Nick Davis, primatologist and general manager of mammals at Chester Zoo, said: “The new baby was born with a thick fuzzy white coat, just like its parents, and is already wide-eyed and full of personality. Mum Beatrice is being kept very busy with her playful arrival who is feeding from her regularly and has, so far, showed great signs of development.”

Chester Zoo is one of three zoos in europe to house Coquerel’s sifaka lemurs, which stem from Madagascar and are classed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

The baby’s parents, Beatrice and Elliot, came to Chester Zoo from the Duke Lemur Center in the US in 2021.

