Asian small-clawed otters were “enjoying some egg-stra special enrichment” to celebrate Easter, according to Perth Zoo in Australia, which shared footage of the animals with their festive treats.

“Otters are very inquisitive and will explore anything new in their environment with a lot of energy and excitement,” the zoo said in a statement.

“To celebrate the long weekend, otters were given a special box filled with delicious fish frozen into an Easter egg shape, and hidden in woodwool for them to sniff and forage through,” it said.

According to the zoo, the frozen eggs “encouraged them to use their natural instincts to problem solve and melt the ice for the tasty reward inside.”

