Ayden dentist raising awareness about importance of oral health

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — June is Oral Health Month.

With the month fast approaching, one dentist is raising awareness about oral health in rural committees. Dr. Monica Molini owns Ayden Family Dentistry. Her goal is to spread awareness in rural communities about the importance of taking care of your teeth.

“We’re putting our little grain of salt in improving the whole community’s health,” said Molini. “If they have teeth, if they don’t have cavities, whatever we can do, we’re going to do it.”

On Thursday, Molini held a community awareness day ahead of Oral Health Month. They also celebrated the dentistry’s sixth year in Ayden.

“What we want is for people to know that there’s a dentist close to their home, so they don’t have to drive a ways,” she said. “That can be a barrier sometimes.”

Molini and her team gave out free dental kits with toothbrushes, toothpaste and bleaching tools. There were also free goodie bags and snow cones for kids.

“What we’re trying to do is encourage the kids to brush twice a day,” she said. “People that have no teeth and dentures. They still need to see a dentist. There’s oral cancer that can develop, even if you have no teeth.”

Molini said dental hygiene improves your overall health. She’s even running a special right now for discounted cleanings.

“There’s a barrier sometimes,” said Molini. “People think the dentist is going to be expensive, but it’s completely affordable and we’ve made it affordable.”

Molini also speaks Spanish. She’s working to reach out to Spanish communities to remove the language barrier they might face when trying to get to the dentist.