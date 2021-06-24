CarolinaEast Medical Center honored as one of America’s 100 top hospitals

NEW BERN, N.C. — CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award.

The award signifies CarolinaEast Medical Center has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals in the nation of similar size based on number of beds, of which there were four categories. CarolinaEast Medical Center was ranked No. 38 out of 538 hospitals in the “large” size category.

According to a survey of healthcare consumers, 82% of consumers would switch a healthcare provider as the result of a bad experience. The methodology used to select CarolinaEast as one of only 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. is unique in that it evaluates specific Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

The Women’s Choice Award collects the data for the following HCAHPS survey measures and uses a weighted average to award the best hospitals for patient experience:

Effective communication with nurses and doctors

Responsiveness to requests for help

Providing patient recovery information

Explanation about medications before being administered

Bathroom and room cleanliness

Peacefulness of room at night

Patient recommendation rating

“Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women, who make over 80% of healthcare decisions and providing a great experience for her throughout her patient journey is a win-win for all involved. Our designation makes it easier for her to choose a hospital where she and her family are more likely to have a better experience and outcome” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award.

“To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”

In addition to Patient Experience, CarolinaEast ranked among America’s Best Hospitals in Orthopedics, Cancer Care and Outpatient Experience. The SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center opened its doors in January 2020 and the facility ranked in the Top 3% out of the 4,542 hospitals considered across the United States. Similarly, CarolinaEast offers robust Orthopedic services and ranked in the Top 4% out of the same number of hospitals.

“These service lines are some we are extremely proud of and are grateful for the recognition of excellence in each. Delivering an outstanding patient experience is among the most important things we do. It takes a team of caring professionals that all play a significant role in receiving these awards and I thank each and every member of the CarolinaEast team for being remarkable at what they do,” said Ray Leggett, President and CEO, CarolinaEast Health System.

