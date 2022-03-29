CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — From bumper stickers to window decals, people put all kinds of things on their cars.

A Cary woman hopes the message on the rear window of her SUV could save her dad’s life.

Natalie Hoffman hopes the sign catches your eye and touches your heart.

“I love my dad more than life itself,” she said. “He is the most amazing father possibly imaginable. He worked two jobs to put us through school.”

Kidney disease forced Nick Tabron to retire early. His family says his disease got much worse after he came down with, what they believe was a case of COVID-19, before testing became widespread.

Tabron now spends several hours a day, three days a week on dialysis.

“Dialysis robs you of your quality of life,” he explained.

The professional cartoonist spends what time he can learning classical painting.

“I’ve got about eight paintings I’m working on that I haven’t finished,” Tabron said.

Their biggest worry, though, is what could happen, despite dialysis.

“Since I’ve been on dialysis, I’ve seen five people die,” Tabron said somberly.

Hoffman said she wanted to donate one of her kidneys but found out she wasn’t a match.

“It would give him a second chance at life, and if I could do that for my father I would but I can’t,” she said.

According to HonorBridge, North Carolina’s organ procurement organization, there are more than 90,000 people across the country waiting for kidney transplants. More than 3,000 of them are in North Carolina.

Hoffman is doing absolutely everything she can to find a kidney for her dad.

The sign on the back of her car reads, “My dad is a veteran, needs a kidney. Call 919-522-6715.”

Hoffman said she’s not just doing this for her father but wants to raise awareness about kidney disease and help others dealing with it. She hopes to eventually create an organization to help people who need assistance getting to dialysis appointments.

At first, Tabron couldn’t believe his daughter was putting the sign on her car, but he’s grateful.

“I could never thank her enough for what she’s doing and why she’s doing it to help me stay alive,” he said, wiping away tears.

The family has big hopes for his future.

“If I get a transplant, I want to teach young people, especially disadvantaged young people, how to do classical art,” Tabron said, adding that he also wants to spend more time in ministry for his religion.

“It would give his life back, and it would give his family life back, and it would give him another chance,” added Hoffman.

They just hope the right person sees the sign.

If you’re interested in being a kidney donor or finding out whether you’re a match for Nick Tabron, call 919-522-6715 or click here. https://redcap.duke.edu/redcap/surveys/?s=9EHPAAPMFM