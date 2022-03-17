NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and experts say cases of colorectal cancer have increased almost 15% in the last 20 years. It’s estimated that nearly half of North Carolinians of age for their colonoscopy are skipping those screenings.

“45 is the new magic number for everybody”, says Dr. Scott Itzkowitz, director of Endoscopy at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. The number recently changed, lowering the age recommendation for individuals due for a colonoscopy.

“As women do mammograms and things like that, it’s just something else you need to do,” Itzkowitz said.

Experts say symptoms like rectal bleeding and abdominal pain are minimal and don’t usually show up until more advanced states. That’s why Itzkowitz calls colorectal cancer a silent killer in early stages, as many people don’t know they have it until it’s too late.

There are better indicators of whether you may have colorectal cancer, according to Lynn Pischke, executive director of Cancer Services of ENC.

“Being overweight, having diabetes, blood pressure issues, a very fatty diet, tobacco use, alcohol use, these are all contributing factors. But the largest key indicator is genetics,” Pischke said.

She said if a first relative has or had colorectal cancer, you are almost two times more as likely to also get it.

Why are individuals skipping their screenings? Experts believe a lack of access to healthcare and the pandemic may have been components, but fear and hesitancy take the cake.

Dr. Spencer Skelton, a colorectal surgeon at CarolinaEast, knows that uncertainty well. He just had his colonoscopy done this week.

“I think there’s a lot of reluctance to get the prep. I can speak from experience, I just had my colonoscopy two days ago, and it’s not that bad,” Skelton said.

Skelton said with new technology and early detection, this form of cancer isn’t a death sentence.

“We’ve made a lot of advancements in minimally invasive surgery so people have less recovery time. All cancers combined, survival rate is about 64% over five years. But if you catch it at stage 1, you have a 90% better chance of beating it.” Dr. Spencer Skelton, Colorectal Surgeon at CarolinaEast

Itzkowitz said colonoscopy is the “golden standard” for detection but there are other forms as well.

“CT colonography, that can be done,” Itzkowitz said. “And then also the fecal tests like Cologuard, that can be done. So we all advocate, whatever way you screen, please screen.”

Pischke, Itzkowitz and Skelton say this is a serious diagnosis that will likely require major surgery, chemo and possible radiation. So getting the support you need for family, caregivers and more is significantly important, especially as the risk of reoccurrence is common.