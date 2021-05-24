Community health survey now available for citizens to complete

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Health officials in Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties are asking people to complete a community health needs assessment survey.

Health officials said the survey is to help improve the health and quality of life in the county. It asks what services need improvement, what impacts your life specifically and how you feel the county handles COVID-19.

To take the survey, which is available through June 18, click this link. Links to the survey are also available at the Craven County Health Department Facebook page.