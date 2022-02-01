Cooking4Fitness LLC has heart-smart recipes just for you!

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve been working on your fitness and looking for some healthy and smart recipes to improve your physical health, Cooking4Fitness invites you to cook with them.

Located in historical downtown Fayetteville, Cooking4Fitness open kitchen is a learning center that offers opportunities to take cooking classes for healthier options.

Fitness instructor April Perton, a mompreneur and military wife, inspires people to become a healthier version of themselves by encouraging change in the kitchen for fitness. Her background includes a bachelor of arts in business management, certified Zumba fitness, certified weight management, certified personal group training and more.

In a conversation, she talked about Open House Cooking Healthier and more.

Who is Cooking4Fitness LLC?

“Where we like to say, WE CHANGE LIVES. We offer cooking educational presentations, more on the topic of getting everyone back in the kitchen. Understanding the importance of cooking again and cooking healthier. We do offer small group cooking classes.”

What will guests learn from Cooking4Fitness?

“To heart-smart recipes and learn about Cooking4Fitness located here in Fayetteville. This event is just an invitation to our building and learn about what we have to offer.”

How many guests are you able to accommodate?

“Via Zoom unlimited and in person right now only 12.”

Are there any recipes to prevent health problems?

“Yes, that’s mainly what we want to do and share. We are not a restaurant or a meal prep business. Our goal is to educate families about the importance of cooking.”

It’s American Heart month, are there any recipes to prevent heart disease?

“Prevention and education is the key.”

The key to working out is eating healthy. You can learn more about Cooking4Fitness LLC online classes here.