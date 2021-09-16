1 in 500 Americans dead from COVID-19, how does NC compare?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The latest CDC data show 1 in 500 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The total number of deaths sits at 660,380, a number that has trended upward for the last 30 days.

North Carolina has seen a total of 15,405 COVID-19 deaths. It’s nearly enough to fill PNC Arena, which has a capacity of about 18,000 people for hockey games.

The state has a population of 10.4 million. That puts the death ratio at 0.0014 or 1 in 1,000 people in state dead from COVID-19. It means, overall, the state has a lower death ratio than the rest of the country.

Still, 38 of the state’s 100 counties had death ratios at or above the national average. Rutherford was at the worst with a ratio of .004 or 1 in 250 residents dead from COVID-19. Just 34 percent of that county is vaccinated.

For the CBS 17 viewing area, Northampton, Halifax, Wilson, Edgecombe, Wayne, Moore, Nash, and Vance counties all had COVID-19 death ratios at or above the national average.

The area’s largest county, Wake County, has the fifth-lowest death ratio of .07 percent. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard listed the county at 67 percent fully vaccinated.