12 people receive COVID-19 vaccine on 1st day at Duke University Hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Hospital received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in line with other medical facilities across the state.

Officials tell CBS 17 that they vaccinated 12 people on the first day of distribution and plan to vaccinate about 60 people a day, six days a week.

In total, the hospital received three trays containing the vaccine. Each tray held 195 vials and each vial has five doses for a total of 2,925 doses.

Duke said an additional 3,900 doses are expected to be delivered to the hospital within the next 48 hours. Those doses will be given to Duke Regional and Duke Raleigh hospitals.

Faye Williams, a retired nurse, was the first person to receive the vaccine at Duke.

She joined Duke over the summer to screen people who enter the hospital – asks them the screening questions for COVID-19.

She said the shot didn’t hurt.

Duke administered doses to 12 people on Monday – all patient-facing employees at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 positive patients.

So far, no one has experienced side effects.

Other hospitals in the UNC system, including UNC REX in Raleigh, are slated to receive the vaccine later this week.

“We continue to work on preparations so that we can begin inoculating our frontline staff as soon as possible once the vaccines arrive,” UNC Medical Center said in a statement to CBS 17.