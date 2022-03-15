GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A lot of ground has been covered in the war against COVID-19. However, more work needs to be done.

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has seen many ups and downs when it comes to cases that spike and the high vaccine rates. Now, things seem to be changing.

Many signs point to improvements, such as ease of masks guidance and lighter health restrictions. But with constantly changing conditions for health regulations, many have started to grow weary of vaccines or at least haven’t found the urge to get either fully vaccinated or get the vaccine at all.

A new study from ChamberOfCommerce.org started looking at the distrust of government in the context of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States. Even though leaders have pushed for the public to get vaccinated, only around one-quarter of the total U.S. population still have not received a dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine itself is the reason why many have hesitated: according to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 51.3% of those who are unvaccinated named concerned about possible side effects as a reason, and 45.6% said they don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines. Lastly, just over 36% indicated that they did not trust the U.S. government.

Researchers ranked U.S. states according to the share of unvaccinated adults who cited government distrust as a factor in choosing to not get vaccinated.

The analysis found that as of the first week of February 2022, 15.9% of North Carolina residents were unvaccinated. Among the unvaccinated population in North Carolina, 40.4% cite government distrust as one of the reasons for not receiving or planning to receive a vaccine. Out of all states, North Carolina has the 13th largest share of unvaccinated residents who cited government distrust.

Here are the numbers for North Carolina:

Share of unvaccinated adults who cited distrust in govt.: 40.4%

40.4% Share of unvaccinated adults who likely won’t get vaccinated: 67.3%

67.3% Share of adults who are unvaccinated: 15.9%

15.9% Total unvaccinated adults who cited distrust in govt.: 505,114

505,114 Total unvaccinated adults who likely won’t get vaccinated: 858,913

858,913 Total adults who are unvaccinated: 1,277,151

For more about which states distrust the government, click here for the report.