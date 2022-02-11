41% of nurses considering leaving the profession, according to survey

FILE – A nurse tending to a COVID-19 patient, is seen through a small window in an intensive care unit ,at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 21, 2020. Many American hospitals are looking broad for health care workers, saying they’re facing a dire shortage of nurses amid the slogging pandemic. It could be just in time as there’s an unusually high number of green cards available this year for foreign professionals seeking to move to the United States. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – How are nurses handling the crushing workload in hospitals? Apparently, not well.

According to a new survey of 500 American nurses, a majority of them (56%) are sacrificing their mental health for their jobs, and more than two in five (41%) are considering leaving the profession.

The pandemic is affecting more than the physical well-being, it’s also ruining the lives of those who have studied to help us in healthcare, Here are some other statistics that are also affecting nurses:

37% of nurses do not feel supported in their mental health at work

Of the 72% that do have some form of access to mental healthcare through their employer, just 10% of those who have access, use it

And 29% of respondents hadn’t taken a vacation in 2021

IntelyCare, an app used by over 30,000 nurses to pick up shifts daily, conducted the survey to outline the mental burden nurses have experienced during the pandemic and emphasize the pressing need for better mental health support from employers.