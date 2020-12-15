‘Absolutely seeing the impact’: Effects of Thanksgiving now showing up in COVID-19 numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The impact of Thanksgiving gatherings is starting to show up in the worsening daily COVID-19 numbers, several public health experts said Monday.

“We are absolutely seeing the impact of the holiday weekend,” said Dr. Pia MacDonald, an epidemiologist at RTI International.

Several key metrics tracked by the state Department of Health and Human Services and other public health experts — which were on the rise even before the holiday — continued their climb as enough time passed for test results and other measurements to begin to reflect the activity during Thanksgiving.

“This increase started back in early November so it’s not just Thanksgiving,” MacDonald said. “It was already trending in a very dangerous direction in early November so we’re just starting to see the amplification of November.”

Thanksgiving was about 2.5 weeks ago, and it usually takes about two weeks for a single event to show up.

It manifests itself first in the daily case counts, and in a potentially an ominous sign, another few weeks typically passes before infected people feel sick enough to check into a hospital, with deaths — the ultimate lagging indicator — following weeks after that.

Some of the numbers reported by the state paint a grim picture:

— Hospitals reported a record number of COVID-19 patients 11 times in the past 12 days, topped — so far — by the 2,553 in hospitals across the state Monday.

— The percent positive — the percentage of COVID tests that are determined to be positive for the virus — has been at 10 percent or higher on 13 of the last 14 days. The exception during that stretch wasn’t much lower, at 9.8 percent. State health officials recommend that be at 5 percent or lower for two weeks.

— The case counts keep climbing, a measure most accurately illustrated by the seven-day rolling average. That average has nearly doubled in less than a month. The state averaged 3,101 cases per day on Nov. 19 and is now averaging 6,000 cases per day.

— The number of people visiting emergency departments with flu-like symptoms is at a record level, according to DHHS’ surveillance systems.

— And one number that’s concerning to Lauren DiBiase, a public health epidemiologist at UNC Hospitals: The number of new patients admitted daily to hospitals across the state continues to rise. Each of the first 13 days in December has ranked in the top 13 with the most new COVID-related hospital admissions, with at least 266 every day this month and 292 on Sunday, the most recent day with data available.

“The number of new admissions is really the red flag because it’s not slowing down,” DiBiase said.

Over the past two weeks, 13 counties have added at least 1,000 new cases per capita for every 100,000 residents, led by Warren (1,455), McDowell (1,287) and Yancey (1,284). Among counties in the CBS 17 viewing area, Vance County, with 977 for every 100,000 residents, has the highest per capita case rate during that time frame.

Combined, the numbers provide a serious warning for people across the state with another holiday season approaching — and the potential for more small, seemingly safe gatherings that leaders say are driving the current surge of cases.

“These indicators from November are a real troubling sign and should be sending a clear message to all North Carolinians,” MacDonald said.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, state leaders once again are urging people to get together only with people in their household, with DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen last week calling it a tough ask.

“I think it’s a significant warning,” DiBiase said. “I think it’s difficult to message that warning. Many people are not maliciously trying to get together with people to spread infection, of course. People do not have symptoms and they think, ‘It can’t be me, I’m fine, I don’t have COVID, I can get together with my mother who I haven’t seen in a few months, I think it’s safe to do so.’

“So I think the messaging really needs to be, ‘It could be anyone at this point,’” she added. “We need to focus on the strategies that we know are effective. We know the most effective thing we can do is stay home.”