After cancellation last year due to COVID, NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After not taking place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Cary for 2021.

The last time the event was held, more than 120,000 people came through to admire the display of lights and Chinese lanterns. Organizers this year say they’ve added even more lights and have made the event larger.

Only a handful of similar events are held every year across the country, so organizers hope that with it being in our backyard, many in North Carolina will be able to enjoy the beautiful display.

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival opens to the public at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary starting Friday and runs through January 9.

