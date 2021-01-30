After slow start, NC now ranks 12th in US for administering COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a slow start, North Carolina has moved up among states in administering COVID-19 vaccinations, now ranking 12th among states per capita in administering first doses to people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen talked with CBS 17 Friday about the vaccine rollout, responding to recent criticism about the allocation of doses and the planning that went into administering shots as quickly as possible.

“We just have very little vaccine across our state, so we are just in very, very limited supply across our state,” said Cohen. “We wanted to get geographic distribution, but then we also need speed. We need equity and we need partnership.”

According to the state DHHS, about 88 percent of first doses that have arrived in North Carolina have gone into people’s arms. According to the CDC, 729,507 people in the state had received at least one dose as of Friday.

“I think it’s right to say we have to look at both speed and equity. And, I think that’s why our allocation process going forward, now that we’ve cleared any backlog, our allocation process going forward really is focused on both,” Cohen said.

She also said the state is now getting about 145,000 doses per week from the federal government. Of those, 90,000 will go to counties based on population, she said.

After that, the state is distributing them to communities that have a higher proportion of people over 65 and marginalized communities as well as larger-scale community vaccination events.

This weekend, about 19,000 doses will go to people in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, the largest event of its kind in North Carolina.

On Thursday, Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said the agency is putting appointments on hold, possibly until the end of February, due to limited supplies. He said the county is getting a baseline of 600 doses per week for the next three weeks.

“We got requests for more than 45 events in addition to the baseline allocation, and we were able to allocate to only about 20 of those. So, it’s just that the supply is so limited right now,” Cohen said. “I think we need to remember that we need a multitude of strategies to make sure we get vaccine out quickly and equitably. So, we are using some higher through-put sites in places, but remember we’re also getting to all 100 counties with access points at the same time.”

While Durham is not canceling anyone’s appointments, leaders of Cone Health in the Triad said late last week they were postponing more than 10,000 appointments after learning they would get a lower allocation than expected.

That prompted Republican Senate leader Phil Berger to say, “It’s just an indication that they’re making it up as they go along as opposed to planning things out and making sure that we have the best possible distribution plan that’s there.”

Cohen acknowledged the frustrations hospital administrators and local health department leaders expressed in letters sent to state leaders earlier this week.

“Like in any crisis, you have to learn and adjust. We saw that we were slow out of the gate and we sped right up, and I think the numbers very much show that we are learning and improving as we go,” she said. “It is hard for our vaccine providers to plan. But, at the end of the day, the supply is so limited.”

Republican legislative leaders said this week they want to hold another oversight hearing on the vaccine distribution.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) questioned why the state is not utilizing more primary care physicians and pharmacies, a suggestion echoed by Treasurer Dale Folwell (R) who even encouraged the state to seek guidance from Chick-fil-A on distribution.

Dr. Cohen said the state is continuing to enroll more providers. However, she said there are still not enough doses to send to them.

“We nearly have three times the capacity to give out based on what we are getting. And so, I think that is the hard part here,” she said. “We have such a low supply, I can barely get enough vaccines to the providers we have now and all of the access points we have now.”

She added, “So, we are definitely enrolling more providers, training them on the IT system, so the moment the federal government says here’s more allocation, maybe a third vaccine comes onto the market, we will be ready to turn on that capacity right away.”

Senate Republicans announced this week they’re working on legislation to reopen schools. The bill, which has not been made public yet, would require schools to offer some form of in-person instruction while also offering families the option to learn remotely.

That announcement came after recent studies, including in North Carolina, showing limited transmission of the virus in schools that followed proper safety protocols.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Thursday he’s consulting with education leaders and public health experts about next steps for schools and planned to have proposals in the coming days. He didn’t elaborate on what those would include but acknowledged the studies.

When asked if state leaders will recommend more school districts open up for children to go to school in person five days a week, Dr. Cohen said, “We know in-person instruction is so important, particularly for elementary school students. So, we are certainly going to articulate how important it is to be in school, to remind folks about the strong data we are seeing about using those protocols as we go forward.”

She added, “I have heard more that school districts just don’t have enough teachers. The teachers themselves are sick or exposed, not because of school, but because they live in our communities and we have a high level of viral spread.”

Teachers are among those who will be eligible to be vaccinated in Group 3, which includes frontline essential workers such as police officers, workers in grocery stores and others.

Cohen said it’s not clear when Group 3 will begin.

“Demand is still incredibly high for those who are 65 and up. We know that is a huge population. So, I don’t anticipate it in the next week or so, but we’ll keep reassessing those numbers,” she said.