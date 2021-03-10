AMEXCAN working with local health leaders to get Latinos vaccinated

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Making sure minority populations stay in the know is the goal of the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, also known as AMEXCAN. The group hosted a town hall on Wednesday, detailing plans for the future in terms of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

“The Latino community makes up about 24% of our population,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County’s health director.

That statistic makes Duplin County one of the largest homes for Latinos. Members from AMEXCAN and health leads spoke at the town hall to talk about COVID’s effects on the community.

“From the beginning, when people were losing their jobs and weren’t sure how long this pandemic was going to last, we saw the first need as assistance with food,” said Maritza Mata, director of operations at AMEXCAN.

Maritza Mata with AMEXCAN said their work came as a form of support for medical professionals. Whether it’s helping schedule or making calls, they wanted to make sure the Latino community wasn’t forgotten.

“We’ve been focusing more on the vaccination efforts and supporting the vaccine providers to make sure the Latino community has the same opportunity and all the right information to make that decision to receive the vaccine,” said Mata.

Simmons-Kornegay said strong partnerships are important to keep vaccinations going.

“We’ve done quite a few food distribution and resource events with AMEXCAN here in the county and different parts of the county,” said Simmons-Kornegay.

When it comes to making sure people are aware of their turn, panelists say there are a couple of options.

“We have actually made some very personal calls to employers,” said Simmons-Kornegay.

“NCDHHS has a find my group tool on their website and I personally if they can’t find it then I will text the link to them,” said Mata.

The organization plans to continue its work with local health leaders to make sure people are aware of when and where they can get their vaccines.