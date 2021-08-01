As COVID-19 infections rise, a look at where NC cases come from

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise and revised CDC guidance for masks, CBS 17 looked at the state data and where cases have come from.

The Players Retreat in Raleigh may be one of the safest restaurants in our area if you’re looking to avoid COVID-19. They require people to show a vaccination card if they want to eat inside.

“We’re not going to ask people to go and make us money in an environment we’re afraid to go into,” said Gus Gusler, the owner.

Gusler said all of his employees have had their vaccinations. They’re also adhering to the revised CDC guidance, meaning workers will be wearing masks at all times.

“They volunteered, they said they wanted to start wearing them before we made it mandatory,” he said.

The state keeps track of where COVID-19 has spread.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 346 cases are attributed to restaurants. That’s low when you consider religious gatherings, where 2,617 people have gotten sick from attending one of those, according to state officials.

“We’ll ask everyone regardless of vaccine status to wear a mask,” said Rev. Vance Haywood, the senior pastor at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church.

CBS 17 asked what would happen if a person doesn’t want to wear a mask.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had to face that,” Haywood said.

Colleges and universities have also been a hot spot. The state said 4,237 cases have come from them.

North Carolina State University emailed its community, writing that beginning Monday face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces.

Also, they wrote, if students and some employees won’t show proof of vaccination, they’ll be required to participate in weekly testing.

“I went and got vaccinated and it’s kind of frustrating,” said N.C. State student William Farthing.

“It is what it is,” said Isaac Dobes, another N.C. State student.