Beaufort County health director: ‘We are in the midst of a widely circulating COVID virus’

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County officials are providing an update amid rising COVID-19 case numbers in Eastern North Carolina.

The county’s health director, James Madson, said Beaufort County has seen a large increase in COVID cases over the past two weeks.

“We are in the midst of a widely circulating COVID virus,” said Madson.

Beaufort County had 52 new cases on the first Monday of the new year. Nineteen people were hospitalized. Officials are also reporting a new death Monday, bringing the county’s total to 64.

“I think a lot of what we’re seeing is people that got together for the holidays,” said Madson. “Currently at 628 active cases, which is the highest we’ve been since the start of this.”

But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. So far, 506 people in the county have received their first COVID-19 doses.

Madson said the next group of people to receive the vaccine will be those 75 and older. He expects that group will start receiving their shots Monday, January 11.

In order to ramp up vaccination efforts, officials say they need to cut down on testing. Madson suggests people don’t get tested unless they have symptoms or come in direct contact with the virus.