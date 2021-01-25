Beaufort County COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots filled

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County health officials said slots for COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been filled as of 8:25 a.m.

The county opened 1200 appointments slots for the COVID-19 vaccine at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Health officials said, “Our goal remains to provide a vaccine for anyone who wants to receive it. We will announce future scheduling opportunities as vaccine supply allows. We realize this is an extremely frustrating time for many. We ask for your continued patience as we navigate the challenges of a limited vaccine supply.”