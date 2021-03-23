Beaufort County Health Department announces opening of vaccines for anyone 18 and older

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Health Department says more appointments have been opened for the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, anyone age 18 and older is now eligible to get their shot.

The new vaccine requirement will begin as soon as this Thursday. If you are 18 years and older and wish to make an appointment, please call (252) 940-6150 or schedule online by clicking here. If you have already received your vaccine and have a future appointment, please call 252-940-6150

or email bchealth@bchd.net to cancel.

It is important to cancel your appointment as soon as you know you will not be able to keep it. This allows us to offer that vaccine to someone else.

For those who have appointments for the vaccine through Beaufort County Health Department, you are asked to arrive to your designated vaccine location no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment. This helps with the flow of the vaccine process and ensures your experience is as quick and effective as possible.

You can monitor the health department’s website for updated information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the transitions, as we move through the various phases of vaccination.