Beaufort County health officials issue update on vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Health Department issused this release concerning coronavirus vaccinations.

=====

Beaufort County health officials say they will be receiving allocations of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, developed by Janssen.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine protects against virus-related hospitalization and death. This vaccine is a one-dose shot series. The vaccine is said to be 66% protective against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection and 85% effective in protecting against severe disease.

There are possible temporary reactions, such as a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and

achy for a day or two. All of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized were built upon decades of

previous work on similar vaccines.

Beaufort County Health Department will not be using the J&J vaccine to vaccinate those coming through the public community vaccine clinics at this time. Initial allocations of J&J vaccine received by Beaufort County’s Health Department will be used for targeted vaccination efforts. If you are interested in the J&J vaccine, we recommend you reach out to your local pharmacy.

O’Neal’s Pharmacy will be offering the J&J vaccine and can be contacted at 943-2643 or 946-4000. For more information regarding the J&J vaccine, you can visit our website, www.bchd.net or you can visit https://www.fda.gov/media/146305/download.

Currently, we are in Phase 3 of vaccinations, which includes essential workers. To be considered an

essential worker you must have a lot of interaction with the public. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at 252-940-6150 or via the online appointment link:



If you have already received your vaccine and have an appointment with us, please call 252-940-6150 or email bchealth@bchd.net to cancel your appointment. Please continue to monitor www.bchd.net for updated information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the transitions as we move through the various phases of vaccination.