Beaufort County health officials issue update on vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Health Department issused this release concerning coronavirus vaccinations.

Beaufort County health officials say they will be receiving allocations of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, developed by Janssen.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine protects against virus-related hospitalization and death. This vaccine is a one-dose shot series. The vaccine is said to be 66% protective against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection and 85% effective in protecting against severe disease.

There are possible temporary reactions, such as a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and
achy for a day or two. All of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized were built upon decades of
previous work on similar vaccines.

Beaufort County Health Department will not be using the J&J vaccine to vaccinate those coming through the public community vaccine clinics at this time. Initial allocations of J&J vaccine received by Beaufort County’s Health Department will be used for targeted vaccination efforts. If you are interested in the J&J vaccine, we recommend you reach out to your local pharmacy.

O’Neal’s Pharmacy will be offering the J&J vaccine and can be contacted at 943-2643 or 946-4000. For more information regarding the J&J vaccine, you can visit our website, www.bchd.net or you can visit https://www.fda.gov/media/146305/download.

Currently, we are in Phase 3 of vaccinations, which includes essential workers. To be considered an
essential worker you must have a lot of interaction with the public. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at 252-940-6150 or via the online appointment link:

If you have already received your vaccine and have an appointment with us, please call 252-940-6150 or email bchealth@bchd.net to cancel your appointment. Please continue to monitor www.bchd.net for updated information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the transitions as we move through the various phases of vaccination.

