Beaufort County healthcare workers receive, administer Moderna vaccine

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County health officials received a limited amount of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Beaufort County Medical Director Dr. Deborah Answorth and Health Director James Madson were the first to receive the vaccine. County officials said while both were candidates to receive the vaccination at this time because they test and/or treat COVID-19 patients, they also wanted the public to know that they endorse the vaccine as safe and an effective method to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beaufort County Health Department photo

“Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic,” Madson said. “Because the supply is limited, we need people to be patient. Your opportunity to get vaccinated will be here soon.

“The Health Department is working with our partners in the county to ensure that in time all residents that want the vaccination will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine.”

Beaufort County health officials said they were hopeful more vaccines will be coming soon and in greater volume. Currently, healthcare workers at high risks and long-term care staff and residents will get the vaccines. Officials said in the coming weeks, the vaccine will be made available to older adults and front-line workers that are at risk of complications from COVID-19.

Low risks residents are asked to be patient while the supply grows.