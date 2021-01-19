Beaufort County’s extra COVID vaccination appointments gone within minutes

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County officials say the extra slots for COVID vaccinations this week were taken within minutes of them becoming available to the public.

The county health department received notice on January 15 it would receive an additional 175 doses of Moderna vaccine, expanding vaccinations for Jan. 19-22 to 700. the county planned to make the added slots available at 9 a.m. on January 19.

“I expected them to go quick, like in 30 minutes,” said Beaufort Co. health director James Madson. “They were gone in three minutes.”

Madson said the county learns each Thursday or Friday how many COVID vaccine doses it will get the following week. His staff already has 400 vaccination appointments scheduled for Jan. 25-19.

The health director said he understands there is a high demand for the vaccine. “We have 12,000 people eligible to receive the vaccine right now,” he said.

The county is currently vaccinating people 65 and older with their initial doses, using all the vaccine it receives from the federal government via state officials.

Madson says he’s optimistic about the vaccination effort. “Supplies will increase, and there should be more avenues for vaccinations as more medical providers come on board,” he said.

People can schedule appointments through Beaufort County online scheduling center, or by calling (252) 940-6150.