Carteret County, NC – By Saturday, January 23, 2021, the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret Health Care has administered 5,723 vaccinations to individuals in Group 1 and Group 2. The County has almost 500 appointments scheduled for vaccines this week and a mass clinic scheduled for Saturday. The Health Department and Carteret Health Care anticipate receiving an additional 1375 vaccines this week to use for first dose vaccinations. These vaccines will be administered by appointment only to those individuals on the COVID vaccine waiting list. There are currently no walk-in appointments for vaccinations.

Requests to be placed on the waiting list can be made online at www.carteretcountync.gov/Vaccine or by phone at 252-728-8550 (option 2). Currently, there are over 13,000 on the waiting list. To ensure individuals receive an appointment, we advise those individuals on the waiting list to answer calls from unknown callers as it may be staff calling to schedule a vaccination appointment. Appointment schedulers will ask for your full name, birth date, and sometimes medical screening information; as well as provide individuals their first vaccination appointment dates. To avoid any scam calls, those schedulers will not request any other personal information such as social security, insurance, and credit card information.