Black North Carolinians make up over 21% of NC, but only 13% of vaccinations; new state demographic data reveals trends

Cone Health surpasses COVID-19 vaccine goal on first day of large-scale clinic at Greensboro Coliseum

RALEIGH, N.C. — New demographic data is making it easier to understand who is getting vaccinated in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added the new county-by-county data to the vaccine data dashboard, looking at race, ethnicity, gender and age.

“North Carolina continues to lead the country on data transparency with a focus on race and ethnicity data,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “More importantly, we use this critical data to drive our vaccine operations work to ensure equity across our state.”

North Carolina was one of the first states to release statewide race and ethnicity data for COVID-19 vaccines.

In an effort to make sure everyone is able to get vaccinated, the state has set a three-week guaranteed baseline amount of vaccines for counties with higher numbers of low-income adults ages 65 and older, as well as historically marginalized populations 65 and older.

The state has also set-aside about 30,000 vaccine doses for community vaccination events and new providers that will reach underserved communities.

“Vaccine providers are expected to administer vaccines equitably,” the state said in a news release. “The percentage of vaccine administered to historically marginalized and minority populations in a county should meet or exceed the population estimates of these communities in their county and region. The expanded data on the dashboard will allow counties to monitor their progress.”

Here’s how U.S. Census data compares to North Carolina’s vaccination data for first doses as of Friday:

Race

Population:

68.1% White

21.5% Black or African-American

3.4% Other

3.1 Asian or Pacific islander

1.2% American Indian or Alaskan Native

2.8% Two or more races

Vaccination:

80% White

13% Black or African-American

4% Other

3% Asian or Pacific islander

1% American Indian or Alaskan Native

Ethnicity

Population:

90.2% Non-Hispanic

9.8% Hispanic

Vaccination:

98% Non-Hispanic

2% Hispanic

Gender

Population:

51.4% Female

48.6% Male

Vaccination:

60% Female

39% Male

1% Other or Undisclosed