Booster shots now available in Carteret, Hyde counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 booster shots for those with immunocompromised conditions will be made available at the Carteret County and Hyde County health departments.

Carteret County’s health department will have a no-cost additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna available on Friday. Those seeking a third shot must provide documentation of their first two COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Hyde County’s health department is currently providing a booster shot by appointment only. You can call (252) 926-4467 to schedule an appointment.