Booster shots now available in Carteret, Hyde counties

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 booster shots for those with immunocompromised conditions will be made available at the Carteret County and Hyde County health departments.

Carteret County’s health department will have a no-cost additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna available on Friday. Those seeking a third shot must provide documentation of their first two COVID-19 vaccination shots.

You can click here to read more about the booster shot in Carteret County.

Hyde County’s health department is currently providing a booster shot by appointment only. You can call (252) 926-4467 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV