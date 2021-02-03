Call center now open in Duplin County for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A call center is now open in Duplin County for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

In order to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Duplin Events Center on Friday, February 5, you must call 910-296-2389. This drive-thru clinic is open for Groups 1 and 2 – healthcare workers and adults 65 & older – to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Duplin County Health Department.

There are 200 vaccination appointments available for this event. The call center will remain open until all appointments are booked, at which time a voice message will indicate that the call center has closed.

Duplin County officials said, ” The call volume is high, so please be patient, remain on hold, or call back if the line is busy.”

Additional community events will be announced in the coming days through social media and on the county website.