Camp Lejeune offering COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, no appointment needed

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, NMCCL, is offering walk-in vaccinations for anyone over the age of 75 starting on Monday.

The vaccine is available to TRICARE beneficiaries, according to a post on the NMCCL Facebook page.

The vaccines are administered at NMCCL’s Building 40 (Russel Marine and Family Center) aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune each Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

NMCCL is currently in Phase 1B of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 1B is for critical national capabilities, personnel preparing to deploy outside the United States, frontline essential personnel, and beneficiaries aged 75 years and older.

If a TRICARE beneficiary who is 75 years or older wishes to schedule an appointment rather than walk in, they may call the NMCCL Appointment Line at (910) 450-HELP (4357). Please understand due to high call volume, there will be longer than expected wait times.

Only authorized beneficiaries will receive the vaccine at this time. If you do not meet the criteria according to the Population Schema, you will be directed to wait until the appropriate phase for receiving your vaccination. NMCCL will continue to follow the Department of Defense distribution and administration plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://www.tricare.mil/covidvaccine