NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools made masks optional for students and staff on Feb. 21. Now, CarolinaEast Medical Center officials say they are concerned about another COVID-19 surge as restrictions begin to ease.

“We’re down to 14 COVID positive patients hospitalized (Wednesday), three of those are in the ICU. And only one of those is mechanically ventilated. So we are in a much better place than we were three weeks ago,” said Jim Davis, vice president of Nursing at CarolinaEast.

Davis is hoping students and staff keep from testing positive during the mask lift.

“We saw a lot of kids test positive over the last month or so. But we’re hoping not to see as many because there have been, you know, a lot of them do have their own manmade immunity and then a lot of them have been vaccinated as well,” said Davis.

He said COVID testing in the emergency room went down from as high as 40% testing positive to only five percent testing positive in the last week, but there is still concern around another surge.

“It changes the way we do almost everything that we do in the hospital when we have a lot of COVID positive patients,” Davis said. “We’ve closed down units, make more units, COVID, positive, and cohort all those patients together.

“So it makes everything a little more difficult when you’re caring for COVID-positive patients. And so we’re always concerned about another surge.”

That’s one reason why the hospital will continue to follow every rule and regulation, especially as restrictions lift.

“Our goal when patients or people or visitors or anyone comes into the hospital, we don’t want to make them sick, give them an illness. So the best way for us to prevent that is to protect ourselves and protect you by wearing our masks and not getting sick ourselves,” Davis said.

CarolinaEast hopes to be getting to the point where COVID isn’t as severe and they can start returning to normalcy.