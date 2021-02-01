Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 deaths

Carteret County, NC – The Carteret County Health Department regrets to inform you that the County received a report today of two confirmed COVID-19 deaths of Carteret County residents. One of the residents was in their 60s and the other resident was in their 90s. Both residents had preexisting health conditions and died from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these residents will be released.

“The Health Department extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “Our mission is to get the community vaccinated as quickly as we receive the doses. However, we still need the communities help during the vaccination process to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19. It is important for all residents to continue to practice the 3W’s; wear masks when around others, wait 6ft apart from others, and wash your hands often”.

Individuals in Group 1 or Group 2 (65 and older), can visit https://www.carteretcountync.gov/Vaccine or call the Health Department at 252-728-8550 (option 2) to request to be placed on the vaccination waiting list. As a reminder, we have several agencies assisting in scheduling appointments. Individuals on the waitlist should answer unknown callers as it may be a staff member trying to schedule a vaccination appointment.

If you need more information about each Group of the NCDHHS vaccination plan, please visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.