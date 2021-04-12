Carteret County COVID-19 vaccination clinics to end

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – On April 30, Carteret County will be hosting their last COVID-19 vaccination clinic due to a decrease in appointments being scheduled through the call center.

Individuals 16 years of age and older, who still wish to receive a vaccine, can make an appointment through April 30, by calling 252-728-8550 and selecting Option 2.

After the last clinic, eligible individuals who wish to receive a vaccination can locate a provider and schedule an appointment by clicking here.

