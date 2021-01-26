Carteret County COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Carteret County, NC – By Saturday, January 23, 2021, the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret Health Care has administered 5,723 vaccinations to individuals in Group 1 and Group 2. The County has almost 500 appointments scheduled for vaccines this week and a mass clinic scheduled for Saturday. The Health Department and Carteret Health Care anticipate receiving an additional 1375 vaccines this week to use for first dose vaccinations. These vaccines will be administered by appointment only to those individuals on the COVID vaccine waiting list. There are currently no walk-in appointments for vaccinations.

Requests to be placed on the waiting list can be made online at www.carteretcountync.gov/Vaccine or by phone at 252-728-8550 (option 2). Currently, there are over 13,000 on the waiting list. To ensure individuals receive an appointment, we advise those individuals on the waiting list to answer calls from unknown callers as it may be staff calling to schedule a vaccination appointment. Appointment schedulers will ask for your full name, birth date, and sometimes medical screening information; as well as provide individuals their first vaccination appointment dates. To avoid any scam calls, those schedulers will not request any other personal information such as social security, insurance, and credit card information.

Appointments are made as quickly as vaccine doses are received by the County. The County is working in conjunction with Carteret Health Care and local health providers to administer vaccines using mass clinics. Individuals are required to have appointments at these clinics and those appointments will be scheduled from the COVID vaccine waiting list. Individuals will not be able to walk-in for a vaccine.

Any vaccines received within the County are exhausted through vaccination clinics. The County does not waste or dispose of additional doses in a vaccine vial. Instead, individuals are called from the waiting list for immediate vaccinations if the additional vaccine is available that day.

At this time, the Health Department will not be vaccinating persons outside of Group 1 and Group 2 due to limited vaccines. It will likely take weeks to ensure individuals in these groups have received their vaccination. Thank you for being patient as the demand for vaccines far outweighs the number of vaccines the County has received. Rest assured you have a spot. To learn just where you fall in the NCDHHS vaccination plan, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

As the State approves for other Groups to be vaccinated, the Health Department will post information on the County website and Facebook pages, in addition to sending out press releases. For more information on the North Carolina vaccine distribution process, please visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.