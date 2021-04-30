Carteret County leaders honor mass vaccination volunteers

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County is wrapping up its first dose mass vaccination clinic for COVID-19 but not without thanking their frontline workers — the volunteers.

We have been really dependent on our volunteers, and they have shown up. CINDY HOLMAN, VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

There were 270 volunteers who helped staff the first time vaccination clinic the county has ever seen. Friday afternoon, county leaders let them know just how much they appreciate them.

Darden Eur, who is 80, says it was no question whether to be a volunteer.

It is the only way people can get this vaccination reasonably, and now we’re employing more and more if you haven’t gone out and gotten a vaccine, get it. DARDEN EUR, VOLUNTEER

Eur said he’s just giving back to the community he grew up in and just wants his community safe.

The mass vaccination clinic, with the help of volunteers, was able to administer over 24,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, you now have to go through the health department or a participating pharmacy.