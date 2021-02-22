Carteret County to resume vaccinations after 400 delayed vaccines arrive

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County has gotten 400 of the 600 Moderna vaccine doses that were delayed last week to severe weather in other parts of the country.

The other 200 vaccines are said to be coming soon. There are 580 people scheduled to get the vaccine last Thursday. They’ve now been reschedueld to receive the vaccines this Friday.

Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said he’s thankful for the patience the community showed and, in return, they’re thankful for the quick rescheduling.

“So the ones we have contacted today have been very appreciative of us getting these vaccines to them,” Rea said.

The county rented a building for the appointment-only vaccinations. They plan to get all 580 vaccinations done by 1 p.m. on Friday.