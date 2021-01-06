Carteret Health Care partners with Carteret Co. Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines for 75 and older residents

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret Health Care is partnering with the Carteret County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccinations opportunities to Carteret County residents who are 75 years of age and over.

Residents must be in Phase 1B, Group 1, and must make an appointment to receive the vaccination. Vaccination Clinics will be available as early as Thursday, January 7, at Carteret Health Care. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Following guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Carteret Health Care and the Carteret County Health Department are only able to vaccinate individuals who are in Phase 1A or Phase 1B (Group 1 – 75 years and older).

If you are 75 or older, you can make an appointment (required) at either location, as shown below:

Carteret County Health Department – Call 252-728-8550. Select option 2

Carteret Health Care (252)-499-6185

To learn just where you fall in the vaccination plan, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.