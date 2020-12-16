Carteret Health Care to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret Health Care announced they will be apart of the first wave of vaccination shipments and anticipates receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, December 17. The state notified CHC on December 8 that it is designated to receive 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for front-line hospital staff and providers.

Harvey Case, Carteret Health Care CEO stated that knowing we will begin vaccinations soon gives us great hope in this battle against the pandemic.

A Vaccine Taskforce, a subset of the CHC’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, continues to be involved in preparing for the arrival of the vaccines while following guidelines from the CDC and NC Health and Human Services. Ultra-cold freezers are already in place to store the vaccine at the required temperature range of -80 Celsius to -60 Celsius.

Case continued, “Though healthcare workers are first in line to receive the vaccination, we strongly encourage anyone offered a vaccine to take it.”

The taskforce has developed a plan and process to safely administer the vaccines to front line staff. Based on CDC guidelines, CHC will begin vaccinating staff in high risk areas, and then extend the opportunity to other hospital workers.

The task force is also planning a virtual town hall to give staff an opportunity to hear directly from the Infection Prevention team and ask questions.