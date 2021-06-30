RALEIGH, N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today updated North Carolina’s vaccine data on its COVID Data Tracker. The number of vaccine doses administered for North Carolina increased by 621,198 doses in addition to regularly uploaded data.
The adjustment is the result of the ongoing efforts by CDC, states and pharmacy partners to improve data quality and reflects an update to how some pharmacies report data. Prior to the update, vaccines administered by CVS and Walmart in North Carolina had not been included on the CDC COVID Data Tracker, although they were included in North Carolina’s vaccine dashboard.
No vaccine data changes were made to North Carolina’s vaccine dashboard. The numbers on the CDC COVID Data Tracker and the state dashboard will continue to differ because of reporting schedules and because the CDC COVID Data Tracker also contains data for vaccines administered through federal entities such as the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
CDC updates NC vaccine data on COVID Data Tracker
