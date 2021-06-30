CDC updates NC vaccine data on COVID Data Tracker

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter's Notebook where we chat with 9OYS reporter and weekend anchor Madison Forsey.

Madison goes in-depth into an ongoing project between Lenoir County Public Schools, an educational organization called "You & 5-0" and the Kinston Police Department that is designed to teach middle and high school students how to safely interact with law enforcement.