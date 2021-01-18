Charlotte healthcare workers start to get 2nd dose of COVID vaccine, providers frustrated saying, “We just don’t have enough.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While healthcare workers began getting their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Bojangles Coliseum, providers are frustrated that people who qualify for the first dose are still waiting to get their vaccines because there aren’t enough to meet the demand.

“I’m really thrilled to have the second dose. I just want to be able to protect my community, my patients, and my family,” Stacy Byers said.

Healthcare workers began getting their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while Mecklenburg County continues giving seniors their first doses.

“Actually, getting the injection itself did not hurt, I barely even felt it was even happening,” Byers said, who is the Regional Director of FastMed.

Byers said after the first dose, her arm was sore and she had muscle aches for about 48 hours.

Other than that, getting the vaccine, no pain at all.

Dr. Piramzadian with StarMed said the amount of vaccine in the first and second doses is the exact same, but the side effects may feel a little stronger after the second dose.

“The second time around most people will get more fatigue, headaches, fevers, or chills and that’s very well-expected and that means you have a very good immune system,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

The county added StarMed as a provider on Monday to give out second doses only to those who got their first shots with the health department.

Dr. Piramzadian said they have enough workers, but wish they had more vaccine.

“This is the frustration that all healthcare workers are facing right now, all health departments, hospitals are having the same issue. We have enough staff available we just don’t have enough of the vaccinations,” Dr. Piramzadian said.

Mecklenburg County Public Health started vaccinating those 75 and older on January 6, so by next Wednesday, those seniors should be getting their second doses.