City of Jacksonville to rescind COVID-19 State of Emergency Thursday at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The City of Jacksonville has announced its COVID-19 State of Emergency will be rescinded as of 6 p.m. on Thursday due to the lessening coronavirus threat.

Officials said in a press release a curfew was never issued for the City of Jacksonville, nor were there any business closures related to the State of Emergency. Mayor Sammy Phillips issued the State of Emergency declaration on March 16, 2020 in order for the City to be able to seek reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenditures.

Additionally, some insurance policies required a State of Emergency in order for business owners to be able to seek compensation for COVID-19 related claims, according to the press release.

The City of Jacksonville has received over $500,000 in reimbursement from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related expenditures. Jacksonville City Hall and other City facilities reopened to the public on June 1, 2021 with some ongoing COVID-19 safety measures in place until further notice.