KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston announced on Tuesday it will hold another free food box giveaway on March 9. In addition, testing for COVID-19 and coronavirus vaccinations will be available.

The event will be held at Grainger Stadium, located at 200 E. Grainger Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is provided by Resourceful Clinic Labortory, Freedom Now Primary Care, ADLA, Inc., MOEN and Mayor Don Hardy.

For more information, contact Hardy at (252) 939-3114.