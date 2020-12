KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston is offering free COVID-19 testing and food drives for the community.

Locations, times and dates are below!

LOCATION: Historic Grainger Stadium Home of the Down East Wood Ducks

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Friday, December 18, 2020

Times: 9:30am -1:00pm

LOCATION: 315 West Lenoir Ave.