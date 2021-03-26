College students eligible for vaccination through new local partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health and East Carolina University are now teaming up to help get more students vaccinated.

Officials from both Vidant and ECU say this is going to make a huge difference in students’ lives here in Eastern North Carolina. Students also said this is their first step to hopefully regaining some normalcy back into everyday life.

“We are really excited about this partnership because we are able to get a large volume of students vaccinated at once,” said LaNika Wright, ECU’s director of student health.

“The good news for Pitt County is that we have a lot of vaccines that we can use right now, and that’s why we are going ahead and opening up to college students and the general public to get as many people vaccinated as we can,” said Vidant Health’s President Brian Floyd.

Floyd also said it is important these students get vaccinated before breaks coming up in the academic schedule.

“Many of them are going to go on spring break and at that time we know they’re going to be around other people, probably in close proximity and many visiting their families,” said Floyd.

ECU Junior Madelyn Cuddy is excited to get her vaccine. She says she hasn’t been able to see her family in over a year.

“I have so much family up North that I haven’t been able to see in over a year. I had a cousin born and I haven’t met her yet so I’m very excited,” said Cuddy.

Cuddy said the pandemic also took a toll on her ability to feel confident in her studies.

“I’m excited to go back to school and be in person,” Cuddy said. “I really struggled with online classes and I feel like I missed out on my junior year of college a little bit.”

She noteed she learned a lot about herself over this past year and says the vaccine is an important next step for her.

“It’s important to get vaccinated because it protects other people. It’s going to help us get everything back to normal and hopefully no masks someday,” said Cuddy.

Officials with both ECU and Vidant say these partnerships are important in getting the community back on track.

If you are a student, appointments continue on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.. You can schedule your appointment by clicking here.